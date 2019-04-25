Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

BBY stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 27,788 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $1,904,867.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $26,140.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440,995 shares of company stock valued at $99,946,348 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,408 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

