Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $885.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,050,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 219.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,101 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $390,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 23.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 22.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,524 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

