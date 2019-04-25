J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider John Rogers Purchases 51 Shares

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £116.28 ($151.94).
John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, John Rogers purchased 49 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £115.15 ($150.46).
- On Thursday, February 21st, John Rogers purchased 49 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($149.82).
- On Thursday, January 24th, John Rogers purchased 41 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £114.39 ($149.47).
Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.96) on Thursday. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail Food; Retail General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.
