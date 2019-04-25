J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider John Rogers Purchases 51 Shares

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £116.28 ($151.94).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, John Rogers purchased 49 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £115.15 ($150.46).

On Thursday, February 21st, John Rogers purchased 49 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($149.82).

On Thursday, January 24th, John Rogers purchased 41 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £114.39 ($149.47).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.96) on Thursday. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.36 ($3.49).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/j-sainsbury-plc-sbry-insider-john-rogers-purchases-51-shares.html.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.