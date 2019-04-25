J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 293,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

In other news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $314,747.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

