Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,667,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,688 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 820,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 386,240 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,879,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-itub-shares-bought-by-coronation-fund-managers-ltd.html.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.