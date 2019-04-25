iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Stake Lifted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,082,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,759,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,303,000 after buying an additional 2,065,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,467,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,421,000 after buying an additional 1,552,177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,269,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,297,000 after buying an additional 1,374,116 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,192,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.53 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $110.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

