iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 279,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $158.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

