Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,945,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

BATS:IGE opened at $32.02 on Thursday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

WARNING: “iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/ishares-north-american-natural-resources-etf-ige-position-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.