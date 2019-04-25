iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Position Reduced by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,656,000 after buying an additional 10,918,987 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,624,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 1,767,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,022,000 after buying an additional 1,356,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after buying an additional 1,297,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

