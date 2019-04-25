Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology during the first quarter worth $424,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology during the first quarter worth $216,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Technology during the first quarter worth $506,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Technology alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $204.46 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Technology has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $205.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/ishares-dow-jones-us-technology-iyw-shares-sold-by-chicago-partners-investment-group-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Dow Jones US Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

iShares Dow Jones US Technology Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.