iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stake Lowered by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,129 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,577,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,369,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,649 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $62.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

