Investors Sell Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Traders sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $125.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $206.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.10 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $139.65

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

