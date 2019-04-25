Investors Research Corp Invests $146,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,842,000 after buying an additional 620,141 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,181,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,402,000 after buying an additional 652,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,602,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,082,000 after buying an additional 812,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.01. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $41.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,497.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $42,662.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $1,469,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/investors-research-corp-invests-146000-in-newmont-goldcorp-corp-nem.html.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.