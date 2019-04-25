Investors Purchase High Volume of Fortune Brands Home & Security Put Options (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,722 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,080% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

