Investors Buy Nike (NKE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $147.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $80.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.81 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Nike had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Nike traded down ($0.83) for the day and closed at $87.56

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,620,816. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

