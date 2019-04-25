Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 25th (ANTO, CEY, FB, FDEV, FXPO, HPP, ICAGY, ICBK, ICL, IOTS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 25th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its sector performer rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We remain Hold rated on shares of Facebook with a 12-month DCF-driven $175 TP, or 20x 2020 EPS.””

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

