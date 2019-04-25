Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,345,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 166,901 shares valued at $9,186,138. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

