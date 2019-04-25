Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 721,263 Shares of Ternium SA (TX)

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,263 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ternium were worth $61,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

