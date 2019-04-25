Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.41

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $807,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

