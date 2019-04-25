Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Position Reduced by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

