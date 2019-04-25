Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.50

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 25088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 599,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

