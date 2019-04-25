Intel (INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,544,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

