Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $112,046.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.85 or 0.09317071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001796 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

