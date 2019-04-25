Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. RealPage comprises about 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 33.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 264.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 293,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 212,882 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 45.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 230,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 72,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 6,367.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 82,669 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $4,855,150.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,833,942.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $12,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,380,538 shares in the company, valued at $631,136,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 874,931 shares of company stock valued at $53,104,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

RP stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 4,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.51.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $226.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

