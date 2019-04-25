Insider Selling: Sonoco Products Co (SON) SVP Sells 6,484 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $401,618.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R. Howard Coker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of Sonoco Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $387,015.72.

SON traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $62.02. 102,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,422. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

