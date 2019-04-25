Insider Buying: Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,136.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.65. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $200.48 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 841.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

