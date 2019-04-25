ING Groep Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 56,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,480% compared to the typical daily volume of 535 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.
ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ING Groep from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
