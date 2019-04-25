ING Groep NV (ING) is Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. ING Groep makes up 3.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 30,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 8.31%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/ing-groep-nv-ing-is-camarda-financial-advisors-llcs-10th-largest-position.html.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.