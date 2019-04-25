Independent Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (WCH) a €80.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.13 ($114.10).

Shares of WCH traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €82.76 ($96.23). 147,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 1 year high of €157.05 ($182.62).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

