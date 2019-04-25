Imperial Capital Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

