Illumina (ILMN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-6.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.766-3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.97.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.20. 1,239,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,578. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a one year low of $231.52 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $848,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,930,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,142,072.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,526 shares of company stock worth $9,602,911. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/illumina-ilmn-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.