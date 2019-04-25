IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $663,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $283.42 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.69 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

