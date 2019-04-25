Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 34,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,262.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

