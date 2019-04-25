Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Honeywell's earnings grew 12.9% year over year and also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. Over the past six months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry on average. Honeywell believes that strength in its commercial aerospace, warehouse and process automation’s businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire and security products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volumes, increased productivity and ongoing commercial effectiveness actions will likely improve near-term profitability. For 2019, Honeywell raised earnings guidance from $7.80-$8.10 to $7.90-$8.15 per share. A strong cash position and focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share repurchases will work in its favor. Also, the company has been witnessing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front, reflecting bullish sentiment.”

Several other research firms have also commented on HON. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.20.

HON opened at $171.29 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $172.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

