Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Home Bancorp news, CEO John W. Bordelon sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $37,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $232,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $738,077. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

