Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $159.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.15 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $387.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after buying an additional 1,661,318 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,913,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after buying an additional 132,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.