Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $25,139.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,277.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

