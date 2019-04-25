Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 990,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 533,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

