Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 3,850 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $154,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,866.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 93,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,604.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789 in the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.73. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

