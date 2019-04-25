Head-To-Head Survey: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) & PACCAR (PCAR)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and PACCAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.33 $2.18 billion $2.33 11.68 PACCAR $23.50 billion 1.06 $2.20 billion $6.24 11.46

PACCAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PEUGEOT SA/ADR. PACCAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEUGEOT SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 9.34% 25.01% 8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 4 11 4 0 2.00

PACCAR has a consensus price target of $66.98, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PACCAR has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PACCAR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PACCAR beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

