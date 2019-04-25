H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
HEES traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,041. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $40.39.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
