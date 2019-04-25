Hasbro (HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hasbro have outperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company reported impressive first-quarter 2019 results, wherein both the top and bottom line surpassed the estimate after missing in the trailing two quarters. The big take away from the quarter was that the company returned to profit. Results were driven by robust performance of the company’s U.S. and Canada segment as well as Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment. Geographically, net revenues from the United States and Canada segment increased in the quarter. Product launches, various sales boosting initiatives and a favorable gaming portfolio too bode well for the company. Hasbro’s consistent efforts to establish global presence via strategic partnerships and rapid growth in emerging markets should drive its performance. However, rising competition from alternative modes of entertainment might hurt its profits in the months ahead.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.07.

HAS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.07. 7,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 236,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

