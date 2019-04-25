Hasbro (HAS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 7,061,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,607 shares.The stock last traded at $100.65 and had previously closed at $88.11.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hasbro to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Hasbro from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/hasbro-has-sees-large-volume-increase-following-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.