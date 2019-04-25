Harleysville Financial Corp (HARL) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.50. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

