Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.79 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $88.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

