Habit Restaurants (HABT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

“We maintain our Buy rating on The Habit Restaurants (HABT), though lower our price target to $17, from $19, ahead of the release of 1Q19 (March) results after the close on Wednesday, May 1.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

