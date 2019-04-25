H & R Block Inc (HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. H & R Block reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H & R Block by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 6.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 22.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,148,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 16.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in H & R Block by 4,724.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

