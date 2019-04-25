Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $379,000 Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,117,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,882,000 after purchasing an additional 121,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,157,000 after purchasing an additional 803,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,257,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,843,000 after purchasing an additional 129,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3753 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-has-379000-holdings-in-rogers-communications-inc-rci.html.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.