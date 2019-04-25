Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $836,894.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $250,072.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 332,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 332,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 714,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 125,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.