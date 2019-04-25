Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226.80 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 225.30 ($2.94), with a volume of 4905795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greencore Group (GNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.80” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/greencore-group-gnc-sets-new-52-week-high-at-226-80.html.

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.